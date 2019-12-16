WATCH: Snow moves in overnight

Snow moves into the Valley overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s. Snow could accumulate up to 1″ in spots so a slick Monday morning commute is possible. Highs will reach 35 degrees later in the day as we get a break from the snow showers.

However, the snow will return, along with a wintry mix in spots, for the Monday evening commute. Snow will last through the morning hours of Tuesday. Tuesday will be a breezy and cold day with another 1″-2″ of snow possible. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the lower 30s.

An Alberta Clipper will sweep through the Valley on Wednesday. This mean more scattered snow showers and flurries likely along with a reinforcing shot of cold air. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 20s !!

Milder air filters in the Valley for the end of the workweek and continues through NEXT weekend. Highs will eventually reach the 40 degrees mark by Saturday or Sunday.

Be Safe !