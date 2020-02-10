WATCH: Snow is Over, Rain Overnight

A strong area of low pressure is moving north of the Valley. We had a decent amount of snow with gusty snow showers this evening. Now, warmer air is filtering into the region and the snow is pushing into Central Pennsylvania.

Just plain, chilly rain will continue overnight with temperatures slowly rising into the early hours of Monday morning. Temperatures should reach the lower 40s by sunrise on Monda. Rain showers will continue into the mid-morning hours of Monday.

Temperatures will fall below freezing briefly into Tuesday morning. I expect a few slippery spots on Tuesday morning as it will be a chilly start to Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s later in the day on Tuesday.

Another system will bring more rain and snow showers into the area beginning late on Wednesday afternoon. This system will continue into Thursday with highs in the upper 30s on Thursday before much colder air funnels in behind this next system.

