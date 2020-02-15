WATCH: Single-digit start, bouncing back this afternoon

It will be a cold morning with sunshine, but it warms to the 30s by midday

(WKBN) – Temperatures in the single digits start the day, but is is quickly warming to the mid-30s by this afternoon with plenty of sun. Clouds build in this afternoon ahead of snow shower chance tonight.

An isolated flurry or shower are possible Sunday, although it will be warmer, in the upper-30s.

Presidents’ Day will be dry and near 40 for your high.

A low-pressure system brings rain for your Tuesday and a passing cold front brings our temperatures from near 50 on Tuesday to 20s by Wednesday morning. There will be a colder few days after that.

The rest of the week remains mainly quiet with temperatures bouncing back by next weekend.