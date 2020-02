A cold front passes and ushers in cool dry air for the midweek

A few dry pockets but scattered rain showers with a passing frontal boundary Tuesday, late morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures then begin to fall this evening. By Wednesday morning we will be dry with lows in the low 20s. A dry and stretch of weather through the work week with only an isolated snowbelt flurry possible Thursday morning.

By this weekend, we’re back into the 40s, with sunshine Saturday and rain returning for the start of the work week.