Plan on having the umbrellas handy today. Widespread rain expected through much of the day, moderate to heavy at times and A thunderstorm not ruled out either. Temperatures warm again, in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling through Monday and Tuesday after the cold front passes. The start of the week will be gusty with the potential of rain to snow.

We warm slightly through the work week, temperatures recover back to the mid and upper 40s with rain returning for the weekend.