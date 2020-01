Falling temperatures through the day and the chance for rain or snow showers as temperatures make their way below freezing. Lows fall to the upper 20s overnight with snow showers tapering.

Sunday, mainly dry aside from an isolated snow shower and then some sunshine for your Monday.

Midweek, some more activity in the form of rain to snow showers as temperatures fall further into the low 30s for highs.

Next weekend, another warm-up to almost 50 by Friday with the chance for rain.