WATCH: Rain to snow arriving Monday

A mild Sunday, temperatures pushing 50°. MOstly cloudy with a stray evening shower chance.

Monday is the big change. A wintery system sets up and rain begins late morning, transitioning to snow through afternoon. This could make for a messy evening rush hour with slick roads and reduced visibility. Lake effect snow showers continue Tuesday and Wednesday, more moderate to heavy snow. 1-3″ widespread expected upwards of 3-4″ locally under snow bands.

Arctic air plunges into northeast Ohio for the work week. Temperatures dive into the 20s and teens as the system passes. Friday we recover our numbers back toward 40.