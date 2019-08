Areas of fog early this morning. Warm and muggy this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated shower chance late afternoon, early evening.

Tuesday an approaching front brings a line of showers and storms. As moisture lingers Wednesday, the risk remains to run into rain, before tapering Thursday and drying out Friday.

This weekend, drier cooler air ushers in with highs just shy of 80 and mostly sunny skies.