Scattered rain and storms for your Tuesday, beginning in the late afternoon/early evening hours. A few could get gusty and bring a more moderate to heavy downpour. The rain risk continues through your Wednesday and Thursday before drier air swoops in for the weekend with plenty of sun.

Temperatures warm and muggy today but cooler tomorrow in the low 80s at best. The cooler trend continues through the 7 day forecast as highs only reach the mid to upper 70s.