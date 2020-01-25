WATCH: Rain Early, Snow Late

Some light rain showers early tonight will mix and change over to snow flurries overnight. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees.

Flurries will continue overnight and we could see little accumulation by Sunday morning. Much of that depends on the wet ground.

For Sunday, skies will be remaining mostly cloudy. It will also be breezy with scattered morning flurries. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Another chance for more snow will arrive later on Sunday evening with more scattered flurries and snow showers. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Clouds will remain, along with a slight chance of morning flurries for Monday with highs only in the mid 30s.

