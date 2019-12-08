WATCH: Rain approaches Sunday night

Clouds increase as warm air surges in this Sunday. Temperatures climb to the upper 40s for our highs. Rain starts scattered overnight and becomes widespread Monday morning. Winds also get gusty late tonight and continue to be through Tuesday.

Falling temperatures Tuesday from the upper 40s early morning to the 30s midday bring the potential for rain to snow showers. This could mean slick roads for your commute.

A colder second half of the work week in the teens overnight and 30s midday. Drying skies by Wednesday.