WATCH: More snow to end the weekend

Snow showers are moving into the Valley for Sunday night. A lake effect event will continue to bring light snow tonight and overnight. We can expect less than 1″ of accumulation. There may be a lingering flurries in the morning hours of Monday as well. Overnight lows will be dropping to around 30 degrees under cloudy skies.

Clouds will remain through the day on Monday. Highs on Monday will be around 35 as chilly air continues to push into the region.

Expect lots of clouds for Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday with highs, rather close to seasonable norms, in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures slowly moderate as we get more sunshine for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. More clouds than sun for Friday with highs around 40 degrees.

