WATCH: More Snow Likely Overnight

Another round of snow overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s. By Sunday morning, most of the snow will be wrapping up for a few days, however we could another dusting to 1″ overnight.

Morning clouds and flurries will give way to mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions on Sunday. Milder temperatures will return as well as a warm front crosses the Valley by Sunday afternoon. Some peeks of afternoon, along with those breezy SW winds, will push the mercury into the mid 40s.

Clouds clear out Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs will be reaching near 55 degrees on Monday afternoon as the clouds return ahead of another rain system for Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 50 degrees with rain showers likely. Rain and Snow systems will plague the Valley for the remainder of the workweek.

