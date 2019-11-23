WATCH: Mixed bag of weekend weather

Increasing clouds ahead of our next system that holds rain and snow

A sunny start to the day. Cloud cover will grow through the morning and afternoon ahead of rain and some snow tonight. Temperatures today climb to the mid 40s.

The rain arrives early evening, transitioning to snow overnight and a slight chance for freezing rain. Snow accumulation expected to be less than an inch in most places, melting Sunday as temperatures get back to the mid 40s.

An above average start to the work week in the 50s with some sun. Tuesday night our next system approaches, similar to today’s with rain potentially transitioning to snow overnight. It could make for wet holiday travels on your Wednesday.

Better weather for your Thanksgiving. A few showers possible early but becoming partly sunny later in the day. Temperatures around 40.