WATCH: Mele & Whitehead combine for 50; Hickory ends McDowell’s win streak

Peyton Mele led all scorers with 27 points

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory comes away with their 6th straight win following tonight’s victory over McDowell, 67-61. The Hornets (10-3) have topped 60-points in 11 of their 13 games played this year.

Peyton Mele and Donald Whitehead combined for 50 points. Mele had 27 points and 6 rebounds. Whitehead finished the contest with 25 points and 3 assists.

McDowell (10-2) had won 10 in a row prior to tonight’s loss. The Trojans were led by Jonah Bock’s 21 points. William Jeffress also added 18 for McDowell. The Trojans will look to get back on track on Tuesday when they host Meadville.

Next up is a road trip to Conneaut for the Hornets on Friday.