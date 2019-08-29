WATCH LIVE: Mooney vs. Chaney High School Football

You can watch the Cardinal Mooney and Chaney game right here, starting at 7 p.m. tonight

If you are viewing on the WKBN app, here is the link to the live stream.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football season kicks off in a big way with Thursday’s Game of the Week. For one of these teams, it’s part of a comeback of sorts.

It’s an electric atmosphere — far beyond the usual feel for a season opener. Chaney football is back after nine years away.

“They just feel some kind of respect,” said Chaney Head Coach Chris Amill. “Like, we’re back. We’re not just Chaney football, kind of thrown to the side. People care. They want to see us and I’m hoping on Thursday night, on TV, that we’ll make our alumni proud.”

But the Cowboys will have their hands full Thursday night against Cardinal Mooney — a team that is seeking a fourth straight win in the season opener.

Chaney and Mooney are meeting for the first time since 2002 when the Cardinals came away with a 17-13 win.

There shouldn’t be any open seats in the stands, as there is a big-time celebration underway.

“There’s a tremendous amount of excitement,” said Cardinal Mooney Head Coach P.J. Fecko. “Many people take high school football very, very seriously and it’s great for our younger guys. For all these players, whether they’re here at Mooney or Chaney or all the other schools that you guys are going to cover throughout the year and that you guys are going to highlight throughout the year, it’s a special time. It’s something that they’re only here for a short time and they’re going to remember forever.”

