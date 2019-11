A chilly, mainly dry day. An isolated shower possible

Cold, in the 20s early morning. This afternoon temperatures climb to the mid and upper 40s. A few light showers are possible early evening.

A lake effect flurry through Sunday morning is possible as we’re back into the upper 20s by morning.

A steadily cool forecast ahead only scraping the 50s on Monday with overnight lows consistently in the 30s and upper 20s.

Spotty rain chances possible through the week remain isolated until Wednesday night when we see scattered rain.