Early morning temperatures in the 20s and scraping for highs just above freezing this afternoon.

Mainly dry to start the day but an evening batch of snow rolls through for the dinner hours.

Slightly warmer Sunday and a rain snow mix arriving late and lingering into your Monday turning to all rain. Highs to start the week, near 40 but trailing as we head through the work week. By next Friday we’re back below average for temperatures with the chance for a few flurries or rain snow mix showers.