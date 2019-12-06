WATCH: Few showers early, but a dry weekend ahead

A stray shower this morning is possible with a passing cold front. Friday high temperatures will be in the low 40s. A flurry is possible late this evening but clouds scatter overnight bringing temperatures down to the mid 20s by Saturday morning.

High pressure dominates the weekend forecast with dry skies and a bit more sunshine. Temperatures Saturday will be just shy of 40 but by Sunday, a southerly breeze takes us to the mid 40s for our afternoon highs.

Clouds increase Sunday night ahead of our next system which holds a good amount of rain for the start of the work week. Scattered showers are likely Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures drop Tuesday and rain turns to snow, tapering off Wednesday. Temperatures dive into the teens and 20s for the second half of the week.