Sunshine and cold temperatures to start the day. By Sunday afternoon clouds build in and late this evening rain arrives. Scattered showers for the first half of your Monday before high pressure takes over once again through Tuesday.

A few rounds of work week rain Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures consistently warmer in the 50s and 60s midday, 30s and 40s in the morning.

Next weekend a few chances for a shower or two, nothing widespread. Highs near 60.