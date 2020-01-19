WATCH: Cold Air Invades the Valley

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures will continue until about midnight on Saturday. Much colder is forecast to move into the Valley after midnight. Expect the falling temperatures to turn any lingering rain showers or drizzle back into snow showers overnight.

Temperatures will drop to the mid teens by Sunday mid-morning. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will only be around 20 degrees with lake effect snow showers through the day. It will be breezy on Sunday with the Wind Chills in the single digits to near zero.

The cold air will settle over the region for days. Highs on MLK Jr. Day will only be in the mid-20s and we still could have a chance of some morning flurries. Overnight lows will be in the mid teens for several nights.

A partly sunny day on Tuesday is expected along with highs only in the upper 20s. Finally, by Wednesday, we will have another mild spell return to the Valley. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s through next weekend.

