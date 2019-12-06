WATCH: Chilly start to the weekend, but warmer air arrives later….find out when

A chilly northwest wind will usher in colder air tonight, along with a stray flurry or sprinkle for early this evening. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 20s as the cloud cover break up by sunrise.

The weekend forecast calls for a cold start to Saturday before mostly sunny skies dominate the first half of the weekend due to a large area of high pressure over the Ohio Valley.

Temperatures warm up nicely on Sunday. Despite the increasing clouds throughout the day, highs on Sunday will reach the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon.

Rain will return to the Valley on Monday as the milder air will push temperatures to around the 50 degree mark. Rain showers, breezy conditions and milder air sticks around for a portion of Tuesday before much colder air returns Tuesday night and temperatures again plummet.

Our next cold blast of air sticks around for two days. On Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures only in the upper 20s with overnight lows in the teens !!!

Have a safe weekend !