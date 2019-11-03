WATCH: Chilly End to the Weekend

Chilly temperatures again for Sunday morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 20s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back hour @ 2a.m. Sunday !!! We gain an hour of sleep overnight.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun, however high temperatures will remain well below seasonable norms. Normal High/Low temps are 55 / 38. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower 40s on Sunday.

Warmer air arrives for Monday and Tuesday, along with clouds and chances of rain showers. The chance of rain begins Monday night and continues into the morning hours of Tuesday.

Watching for much colder, arctic air to plunge southward from Canada for the end of the workweek. A low pressure may develop and bring a rain / snow mix into the Valley for Thursday and Friday. Check back for updates on this developing system.