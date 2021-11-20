Watch: Buzzer beater sinks YSU Men in heartbreaker

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – SIU-Edwardsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Cougars past Youngstown State 69-66 on Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video above to see the game-winning shot.

Taylor finished with a game-high 24 points in the win for SIUE.

Michael Akuchie led YSU with 14 points. Tevin Olison and Myles Hunter each reached double-figures with 10 points apiece.

YSU drops to 2-2 on the season. The Penguins return to action on Sunday against Niagara. Tipoff is set for 3:45 p.m. from Beeghly Center.

With the win, SIUE improves to 2-3 on the campaign.