WATCH: A sunny Sunday ahead, but I am tracking a wintry mix of precip – find out when…

Clear and cold will be the theme tonight. Light winds and lack of clouds will allow temperatures to fall to around 20 degrees by Sunday morning.

After a cold start to Sunday, temperatures will rebound into the mid 40s for afternoon highs for the second half of the weekend. Clouds begin to return Sunday evening and overnight lows will only be around 30 degrees.

Not as a cold to start the workweek, however the clouds on Monday will be followed by a brief round of rain showers as a front lifts over the region. Since there will be cold air at the surface and aloft, we could see the potential for a period of freezing rain and sleet, mixed with snow showers on Monday morning. Be mindful of conditions if you are planning on heading out on Monday morning as there could be a wide range of road conditions.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40s and melt any of the wintry precipitation. Temps drop below freezing for Monday night into Tuesday morning so watch for re-freezing of any water on sidewalks, driveways, roadways, etc.

Colder air arrives on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps over the Valley and we could have a few isolated snow showers for Tuesday morning. Again, we are not expecting much snow but there will likely be some scattered flurries, especially in the morning hours.

Wednesday looks like a quiet weather day as we will be in between two systems. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s.

The next round of rain to snow arrives on Thursday afternoon with highs in the 50s for a change. The mild temperatures do not last as we head into Friday with cold air returning along with scattered snow showers on the back edge of this next system.