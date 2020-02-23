WATCH: A chilly night, then another warm day for Sunday.

High pressure along the East Coast is providing clear skies and unseasonably warm days. This will continue for Sunday with sunny skies and highs around 50 degrees. Clouds will increase Sunday night and into Monday. Overnight lows will be rather mild and only fall into the lower 30s by Monday morning.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s with thickening clouds.

Right now, the rain will hold off until Monday evening. Then the weather pattern stays pretty active. More rain on Tuesday with mild temperatures, and late day showers return for Wednesday. This large, developing system will intensify and pull in some colder air as we get into Wednesday night – Thursday morning. Expect snow showers on Thursday with scattered flurries for Friday and Saturday. Highs for the second half of the workweek and into the weekend will only be in the lower 30s.