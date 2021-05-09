Washout for Mother’s Day

Lots of rain will fall throughout the day today for Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother’s Day! Unfortunately today’s forecast is not very ideal. We’re going to have rain showers that last all throughout the day, so do not forget the rain gear if you’re taking mom out today! It’ll be a cold type of rain with temperatures only in the low to mid 40s today… We’ll likely see between 1-2″ of rain accumulation. Flood prone areas will be the most impacted, but we’re likely not seeing a flooding event. The rain is done by tonight, then we’re not looking at any rain chances this week! Some days may be cloudier than others, but in other good news, we’re going to finally warm back up! The 60s return by mid-week, but there still will be a few mornings where we might have to deal with some frost.

SUNDAY: Rain throughout the day (100%).

High: 45

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers tapering off (20%).

Low: 36

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds.

High: 58

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Chance for frost.

Low: 34

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 60 Low: 35

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 64 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 67 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 66 Low: 43