WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren health officials are encouraging residents to where masks indoors while Trumbull County’s COVID-9 level is high.

Safety Service Director Eddie Colbert posted on the city’s Facebook page that masks are encouraged at all times while indoors.

“We continue to encourage vaccinations and COVID-19 testing if you are experiencing any symptoms,” he wrote. “We will continue to monitor the situation and advise you.”

Both Trumbull and Mahoning counties are at the “high” level for COVID-19 spread right now. Columbiana County is at the medium level.