Warming up for the weekend; watching for rain from Delta

Highs will be in the 70s next few days. Rain from Delta arrives by Sunday and sticks around.

Mostly clear skies will continue as we head through the rest of the overnight hours with lows going down into the mid 40s, and winds will remain calm. Your Friday forecast is looking excellent with highs around 70° and lots of sunshine! Friday night will not be overly cold with temperatures only expected to bottom out in the upper 50s, so looks like only a light jacket will be needed if you’re going out to any high school football games tomorrow evening!



We’re continuing to watch Hurricane Delta inch closer to our area. Landfall is expected around the Louisiana Gulf Coast region by the time the weekend starts. The storm will weaken as it moves inland, however the remnants of it will likely be bringing us some rain chances specifically for late Saturday lasting through the first part of our Tuesday. For right now, it appears we’re not going to see any torrential downpours; just some rain showers and mostly cloudy skies hanging around.



TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 44



FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 71



SATURDAY: Increasing cloud with 20% PM showers possible.

High: 77 Low: 57



SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with 30% chance of showers. Watching remnants of Delta.

High: 72 Low: 57



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% Chance showers. Watching remnants of Delta.

High: 73 Low: 58



TUESDAY: 40% chance of morning showers then decreasing clouds.

High: 68 Low: 53



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 48



THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 47