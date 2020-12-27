Warming up above freezing Sunday

Temperatures finally go above freezing today, but more rain/snow possible tonight and tomorrow.

After a frigid Saturday, we are finally warming back up today! Mostly cloudy skies remain through the evening with highs back in the lower 40s! Overnight, cloudy skies remain with some rain showers with snowflakes mixing in possible and lows falling into the mid 30s.

A couple of systems to watch this week. First Monday into Tuesday. It’ll start as rain Monday then snow mixes in that evening then transitions over to all snow by that night into Tuesday with light snow accumulations possible. The next system will come through New Year’s Eve on Thursday. It will start as rain then switches over to snow by that evening. So start thinking of keeping your New Year’s Eve plans all indoors since it’s looking like it’ll be messy weather around the midnight hour for now. By Friday, another storm will be moving through. For now, details are limited with this system but we’ll likely see a rain/snow mix with ice/sleet/freezing rain being a possibility. We’ll continue to keep you updated.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snowflakes mixing in possible (40%).

Low: 36

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers then snow mixing in by the evening (60%).

High: 40

MONDAY NIGHT: Mixing showers turning to all snow (40%).

Low: 21

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers (30%)

High: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 45 Low: 18

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Rain to start then switches over to snow by the evening (70%).

High: 49 Low: 39

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Watching Stormtrack. Rain/snow mix likely. Watching for ice/sleet/freezing rain potential. (60%)

High: 41 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 28