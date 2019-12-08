Warmer temps to wrap up the weekend…then the rain arrives.

Milder air returns to the Valley beginning tonight. Overnight lows will occur early tonight and temps will then slowly rise towards morning. Lows will be cold and drop into the mid 20s, with locations dropping into the lower 20s before the slow warm-up begins.

After a sunny start on Sunday, both the clouds and the wind will increase. Despite the cloud cover, highs will reach the upper 40s on Sunday afternoon. It will stay cloudy and mild on Sunday night with overnight lows around 40.

Rain moves into the the area on Monday and the morning commute will feature rain showers, along with mild temperatures. A steady, heavy rain along with gusty winds will develop for the afternoon and evening hours of Monday. Highs on Monday will likely reach the lower 50s.

Lingering rain showers for Tuesday, coupled with drastically falling temperatures, will change any leftover showers to snow showers by Tuesday night. A cold blast of Arctic air settles in the Valley briefly on Wednesday and Thursday with highs only reaching the upper 20s !!!