Warm with slight rain chances

Temperatures are trending cooler early next week

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm early. (20%)
Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. (10%)
High: 86

SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 67

SUNDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56

