Warm & toasty Sunday before the rain moves in

A sunny and warm day today then gray, gloomy, and rainy for the work week.

After seeing a little bit of rain last night, we’ll continue to see decreasing clouds throughout the rest of our Sunday afternoon with highs climbing up to near 80°! Winds will remain on the rather breezy side out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph throughout the entire day. Tonight, the rain will be starting up, and it likely won’t end until at least Wednesday. There is a slight chance we could have some thunderstorms Monday evening, but otherwise we’ll likely just see light to moderate rain over the next few days. By the end of the week, temperatures will have cooled off, and we’ll be back below average with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s/lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy.

High: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers starting (40%).

Low: 58

MONDAY: Widespread rain showers and evening thunderstorms possible (80%).

High: 70

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers with isolated t-storms possible (70%).

Low: 60

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers (60%).

High: 75

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers then partial clearing (60%).

High: 58 Low: 48

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 60 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Chance for few showers (30%).

High: 58 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Chance for few showers (30%).

High: 59 Low: 39