CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A tradition for Canfield High School continues as students paid tribute to our country’s veterans.

Students and staff gathered to honor the men, women, and families of our armed services Friday morning for a special ceremony.

At the assembly, the Canfield Band and Choir played and sang for the veterans.

Following the ceremony, all were invited for breakfast and a chance to speak with local veterans at the school.

“We just go about our day, and we just take a lot of things for granted. To me, the teachable moment is somebody paid a price, some more than others, in order for us to wake up every morning, be free and able to say what we want to do during the school day,” said Canfield Superintendent Joe Knoll.

Canfield School District has Veterans Ceremonies at all four of its schools.