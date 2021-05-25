Valley school creates multi-use outdoor space for fun and learning

The next part of the project could be to add a greenhouse

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A team effort in North Jackson put together a dual purpose place for students at Jackson-Milton.

The Butterfly Garden is a garden to remember former teacher Tiffany Obradovich. It was also a project wanted by another teacher to create outside learning opportunities, so they worked together and made the project a reality.

Most of the material was donated. There are educational materials like rain gauges, but it’s also just a fun, outdoor space beside the playground.

“The purpose of this is for students to relax during recess. Class time, come out for learning experiences outside,” said Principal Tom Sullivan.

The kids can balance rocks or play other games, even read a book.

“I was here earlier with my 5th-grade math. We were doing an experiment, taking temperatures and making graphs. It’s in all content areas, not just math that we can use this garden, so we’re really excited to see where it goes from here,” said teacher Rachel Emerson.

The next part of the project could be to add a greenhouse so the students can grow flowers to plant outside in the spring.