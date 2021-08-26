Valley native creates alkaline water, hopes to inspire others

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley native is using his entrepreneurial skills to inspire others, one drink at a time.

“It’s not about the money. I wanna be able to give the money away, and give opportunities away and help people,” said Benjamin Donlow.

Donlow is the founder of Diesel Donlow Co. A company that creates content as a way of inspiring others.

One of his latest creations is Musestate Water.

“The water is Alkaline water, 7.7 Alkaline. It’s a great taste… If I’m gonna do something it gotta be great water, quality, it gotta be from a great company and we gotta produce great, it has to taste good,” he said.

He said he wanted to give people in his community a tasteful, healthy water they could enjoy, while also being inspired by it.

“A lot of people on the journey, they want to give up early, because they don’t see that success…. It’s not about the day, it’s about the entire journey that you gotta look at. So, you take each day,” Donlow said.

Donlow lived on the south side of Youngstown until 6th grade when his family moved to Poland. Now, he holds a master’s in science and is putting it to good use. His company also creates other products as well.

“Whether it’s water, apparel, you know we’re working on books, children books, animation type of things and you know really trying to inspire people through content,” Donlow said.

Donlow has been working on perfecting the water for the past four years, now it’s on store shelves. It can be bought at Berry’s Natural Food Market in Austintown, Shell Gas Station at the corner of South Avenue and Samuel Avenue and Sami Quick Stop in Poland.

Donlow says he is also looking to get his water into other local stores. Anyone interested in finding out more can check out Musestate Water on Facebook or Instagram.