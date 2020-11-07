BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND WEATHER
Sunny and 70° for Saturday.
Low in the mid 40’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
High in the lower 70’s for Sunday and mainly sunny.
Low around 50 into Monday morning.
RECORD WATCH FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High in the low to mid 70’s Monday and that would challenge a record high.
Mid 50’s overnight for a warm night into Tuesday morning. Another record-breaking day for Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 70’s. This should easily be a record-breaking day.
Partly cloudy and warm Tuesday night, low in the mid 50’s.
RAIN RISK FOR WEDNESDAY
Chance for rain showers Wednesday and cooler, high in the mid 60’s.
Slight shower chance Wednesday night, and a low in the lower 40’s.
COOLER BUT DRY THURSDAY
High around 60° and mostly cloudy for Thursday.
Mid to upper 40’s Thursday night and cloudy.
SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY AND COOLER
Chance for showers Friday, with a high in the mid 50’s.
Unseasonably warm weather continues!
Records could fall Monday and Tuesday!
BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND WEATHER