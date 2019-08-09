Trump placates NRA while promising response to mass shootings

President Donald Trump listens to a question during an interview with The Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump says leaders in the House and Senate are having "serious discussions" about background checks

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s talking with the powerful National Rifle Association and others to make sure that their “very strong views” about the Second Amendment are represented and respected in discussions about gun control legislation.

He tweeted Friday that he’s one of the biggest supporters of the right to bear arms, but that everyone must unite and find ways to respond to mass shootings in America.

….mentally ill or deranged people. I am the biggest Second Amendment person there is, but we all must work together for the good and safety of our Country. Common sense things can be done that are good for everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

Trump repeated his claim that guns should not be “placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people” and said common sense solutions can be implemented for the good of everyone.

