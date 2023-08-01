YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It didn’t take long for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to comment on former President Donald Trump’s third federal indictment.

Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four charges related to what investigators say were his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

According to a report from The Hill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday said the third indictment of former President Trump is the “most serious and most consequential thus far” and “will stand as a stark reminder to generations of Americans that no one, including a president of the United States, is above the law.”

Valley lawmaker Congressman Mike Kelly, R-Pennsylvania, said that “Biden’s” Justice Department has a double standard.

“Yet again, the Biden Justice Department is targeting President Trump. Make no mistake – the two-tiered Biden Justice System has been weaponized against Donald Trump. If it wasn’t for a double standard, there would be no standard at all. If this can happen to a former President, this can happen to anyone. Where is the outrage?!” Kelly wrote in a prepared statement.

Federal prosecutors say Trump’s “knowingly false claims” about the 2020 election created “an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger” that eroded public faith in the election, according to the indictment.