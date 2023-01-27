TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County is one of 15 counties that will receive help for demolitions in the third round of the state’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program.

The county will be looking to demolish 181 properties through the program, with most projects being in Warren.

Altogether, 599 structures will be demolished as a result of the third and final round of funding to make room for new economic development.

Both Mahoning and Columbiana Counties received grant money in previous rounds.