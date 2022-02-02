GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Road crews and emergency responders in Trumbull County said they’re preparing for whatever the storm will throw at them.

“For public safety, we want to make sure the roads are clear as can be,” said Highway Superintendent Tom Klejka.

“We’re trying to beef up our manning for at least tomorrow,” said Girard Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi.

Officials in Trumbull County said they’re monitoring the forecast and are prepared for the winter mess.

“We are in what we call a level one activation for the emergency operations center,” said Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency director John Hickey.

Salt deliveries were being made throughout the day at the salt dome near the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office.

Klejka said start times will be adjusted based on the weather, but 23 trucks will be out throughout the duration of the storm.

“With the rain coming in ahead of it we can’t go out and pretreat and once you get the layer of ice underneath the snow it becomes very hazardous for the motorists,” said Klejka.

The Girard Fire Department is bringing in additional staff.

“We’ll have an additional person on that way if the call load does go up we’ll be prepared and we’ll have enough crews to handle what comes in,” said Petruzzi.

One thing that emergency officials are stressing is that if you don’t have to travel tomorrow just stay home.

“If you’re in a crash not only is it putting yourself at risk but it’s putting responders at risk being on the side of the highways you know secondary crashes things of that sort,” said Petruzzi.