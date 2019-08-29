Thursday Evening Weather Update

Mostly clear skies early tonight with a few more clouds after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. There will be just a slight chance of a shower in the early morning hours of Friday as a cold front pushes across the Valley.

Expect a mix of morning clouds and afternoon sun for Friday with seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 70s. On Saturday, we will have partly sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Chance of rain showers return on Sunday and that chance for rain will continue into our Labor Day Monday. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the mid and upper 70s.