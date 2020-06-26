Thunderstorms in the forecast for your Saturday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - In November of last year, a baby boy was badly burned in a Struthers house fire. He's proven he's a fighter and even though his family lost nearly everything, they said they still have so much to be thankful for.

"The main thing is that they're together, all three. They have Domingo alive and starting a totally new life for them," said Silvia Edwards, the interpreter for 11-month-old Domingo Daza's mother.