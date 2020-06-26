Thunderstorms in the forecast for your Saturday

Drier and calmer weather for Sunday and for the start of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely tonight…Low: 68
— Cloudy with more showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday…High: 82 Low: 66
— Mostly sunny Sunday…High: 83 Low: 62
— Mostly sunny Monday…High: 84 Low: 61
— Sunny skies Tuesday…High: 84 Low: 62
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…High: 82 Low: 63
— Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible Thursday…High: 85 Low: 64
— Another spotty shower possible next Friday…High: 86