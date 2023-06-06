For previous reports on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County grand jury indicted a third suspect believed to be involved in an October shooting that claimed the life of a Girard man on the northeast side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, Tommie Wilkerson Jr. is being charged with four counts of felonious assault for his role in the fatal shooting of Kevin Sobnosky, who was struck by a bullet near a Sheetz parking lot on the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue, near the John Glenn International Airport.

Wilkerson, who was already in a Franklin County Jail on unrelated matters, is the third suspect brought up on charges regarding the death of Sobnosky. Police said that up to 12 people were identified as persons of interest in the shooting, which occurred around 4 a.m. on October 30, 2022.

Sobnosky was in a vehicle with three other men at around 4 a.m. driving near the Sheetz when it hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of the store as multiple other people were firing guns at the time. He was pronounced dead the following day.

In November, CPD’s commander of the major crimes bureau Mark Denner stated that Sobnosky, a Youngstown native, was visiting Columbus from out of town with the other three men. Denner said Sobnosky was a valedictorian at Girard High School and a member of the dean’s list at Youngstown State University.

Ross (left) and Sullivan have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Kevin Sobnosky, of Youngstown, outside a Sheets on North Cassady Road. (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Keimariyon Ross, 18, and Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, have since been arrested for murder and felonious assault, respectively. CPD asks that anyone with information regarding this incident call Homicide Detective Polgar at 614-645-4196 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).