THC products seized in drug raid likely sold to Trumbull Co. juveniles, investigators say

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio WKBN) – Investigators confiscated a substantial amount of drugs, several firearms and cash during three separate drug raids in Ashtabula County.

The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County searched a home in the 8100 block of Troutman Road, Colebrook Township last week.

During the search, they seized prescription tablets, THC wax dabs and over $2,000 from an 18-year-old’s bedroom.

Investigators say that search led them to the 1800 block of U.S. 322, also in Colebrook Township. While searching a vehicle there, investigators took 18 grams of mushrooms, 31 ecstasy tablets, drug paraphernalia and THC products that came from outside of the state.

They said the THC products were made to look like Apple Jacks and Froot Loops. Investigators believe the products were being sold to teens and young adults in northern Trumbull County and southern Ashtabula County.

You can view the images on the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the CEAAC and detectives conducted a search warrant in the 1600 block of Dodgeville Road in New Lyme Township.

While there, investigators confiscated a loaded .223 custom-built tactical rifle, two 9mm handguns, other firearm parts, about 29 grams of methamphetamine, about six grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, THC products, drug paraphernalia and over $3,800.

Two people in the home were taken into custody. Charges are pending in the cases.

The search started from a two-month investigation into meth sales from the home.