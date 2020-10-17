Sunshine for Saturday, clouds return Sunday

Lots of sun for Saturday, clouds and rain chances start Sunday and last through the week

After a frosty morning start, we will warm up this afternoon with highs near 60° with lots of sunshine! Enjoy it now because the several days are looking cloudy and rainy. Overnight, clouds will be increasing, and lows will fall down to near 40°. Starting Sunday, skies will be mostly cloudy, and light rain showers are possible in the evening with highs in the lower 60s.



Over the work week, there will be a good chance for showers across the Valley each and every day with Monday being the best day for the rain. So make sure you keep that rain gear handy because you’re going to be needing it all week! In terms of temperatures, highs will be hovering in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday then rise into the mid 60s by Wednesday. We shouldn’t have to worry about any frosty mornings throughout the week either.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.

High: 59

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds.

Low: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with PM showers possible (20%)

High: 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with 60% chance of rain showers.

High: 57 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers.

High: 59 Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers.

High: 65 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers.

High: 67 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers.

High: 65 Low: 52