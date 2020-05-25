Sunshine and humidity stay in the forecast for Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Staying cool might look a bit different in Ohio this summer. Even though pools are approved to open in the state on Tuesday, some might still want to get their own pools or visit public beaches for more space.

"I believe that people may be concerned about being in large crowds. They may be purchasing their own pool at home or using portable pools in their backyards as a way to still have fun and swim this summer, or possibly going to open water wherever they might be able to swim," said Chris Hughes, senior aquatic director at YMCA of Youngstown.