Sunshine and humidity stay in the forecast for Tuesday

Showers and storms return for the end of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— A spotty shower early this evening then mostly clear and muggy…lows in the mid 60s
— Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday…highs in the upper 80s
— Partly sunny but still warm and humid Wednesday…highs in the mid 80s
— Scattered showers and storms Thursday…highs in the mid 80s
— More showers and storms Friday…highs in the upper 70s
— Cooler and mostly sunny Saturday…highs near 70
— Staying cooler and sunny Sunday…highs in the low 70s
— Mostly sunny next Monday…highs in the low 70s