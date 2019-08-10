Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Trumbull County releases latest drug overdose statistics
Top Stories
Familiar politician returns as Niles City Council president
Top Stories
Sunny, Dry and Cooler Weekend Ahead
Mass shootings give rise to bullet-resistant backpacks
Youngstown musician recovering after breaking legs, plans performance at Italian Festival
Suspect in deadly California rampage pleads not guilty
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Sunny, Dry and Cooler Weekend Ahead
Home
High pressure will dominate the weekend weather
by:
Rod Cowan
Posted:
Aug 9, 2019 / 09:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 9, 2019 / 09:01 PM EDT
Trending on WKBN.com
Youngstown musician recovering after breaking legs, plans performance at Italian Festival
Young Russian football players learn game fundamentals with Struthers team
Warren crime activity: Driver side-swiped several cruisers at shooting scene
Report of erratic driver leads to Boardman traffic stop
Electric-truck company wants headquarters in Lordstown, senator says
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!