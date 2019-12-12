Student found dead in Ohio dorm room; Mom says milk allergy to blame

A spokesman for Hocking College says the student's death is under investigation and no foul play is suspected

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) – The mother of an Ohio college student who was found unresponsive in his dorm and later died says a severe milk allergy was to blame.

The obituary for 20-year-old Logan Lewis states that Hocking College police found Lewis unresponsive in a dormitory on Thursday before he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital due to anaphylaxis from a severe allergy.

The victim’s mother, Jamie Baker, writes in a Facebook post that she believes her son died of a severe allergy to milk.

Tim Brunicardi, a spokesman for Hocking College, says Lewis’ death is under investigation and no foul play is suspected.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)