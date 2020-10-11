Staying mild but cloudy and rainy next couple of days

Rain from Delta continues through Monday evening.

The moisture from Delta is here! Expect your Sunday to be filled with cloudy skies and on-and-off rain showers throughout the day. Highs will be cooler than yesterday in the upper 60s. Rain will taper off overnight, but the clouds still won’t be going away. Lows will be dropping down into the mid 50s for Monday morning. Most of Monday will be dry but still pretty cloudy, and highs will be around 70°. Around or after sunset, our next system will bring a line of rain through the Valley but will finally kick out most of the moisture and bring back the sunshine just in time for Tuesday.



While Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty nice with highs in the upper 60s and lots of sunshine, we are tracking the next system moving through Thursday. This will bring rain chances for that day, but we will experience some of the coldest air so far this season for this weekend. Models are trying to throw in a slight chance for snow showers, but it’s still too far out to tell. So stay tuned, and we’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Cloudy skies with 40% chance of showers.

High: 68

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain possible (20%).

Low: 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with 40% chance of late day rain showers.

High: 70

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds then partly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 46

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers likely (30%).

High: 67 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible (30%) and much cooler.

High: 53 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers possible (30%).

High: 51 Low: 36